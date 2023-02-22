Perbix notched three assists while adding three shots, three hits, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

It was a big performance for the rookie blueliner, who also dished three helpers in the final game before the All-Star break but has no other points in his last 10 games. Perbix's lack of power-play time limits his fantasy ceiling, but he continues to offer glimpses of what he could do in a bigger role. On the season, the 24-year-old has four goals and 18 points through 45 games.