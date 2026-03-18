Kucherov scored three goals on seven shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Kucherov saw a four-game point streak snapped Saturday versus the Hurricanes. He wasted no time in setting the foundation for a new streak, scoring in each period Tuesday and adding a pair of helpers in the third frame, including one on the power play. This was Kucherov's second five-point effort of the campaign, and he's had eight games of at least four points. The superstar winger is up to 37 tallies, 74 assists, 33 power-play points, 188 shots on net and a plus-37 rating through 62 appearances. With Tuesday's effort, Kucherov (111 points) passed Nathan MacKinnon (110) for second in the league behind Connor McDavid (115). Kucherov has played seven fewer games than McDavid and three fewer than MacKinnon to lead the NHL in points per game at 1.79.