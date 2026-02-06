Holmberg had a goal and an assist in a 6-1 win over Florida on Thursday.

It was Holmberg's first multi-point game since Oct. 28, and the points were his first in eight games (11 shots). He has nine goals, eight assists, a plus-9 rating and 66 shots in 48 games this season. Holmberg now flies to Italy to represent Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.