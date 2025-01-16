McDonagh (face) will be available for Thursday's game against the Ducks, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McDonagh exited Tuesday's game against the Bruins after taking a puck to the face, but he won't be forced to miss additional time due to the issue. Over eight appearances this month, he's logged four assists, 15 blocked shots, four hits and two PIM while averaging 20:15 of ice time.