McDonagh (face) will be available for Thursday's game against the Ducks, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
McDonagh exited Tuesday's game against the Bruins after taking a puck to the face, but he won't be forced to miss additional time due to the issue. Over eight appearances this month, he's logged four assists, 15 blocked shots, four hits and two PIM while averaging 20:15 of ice time.
More News
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Injured in Tuesday's contest•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Provides helper in win•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Two assists help to reach milestone•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: First goal of season comes on PK•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Secures assist in win•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: First multi-pointer of season•