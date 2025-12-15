Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Considered day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDonagh (undisclosed) is day-to-day, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports Monday.
McDonagh remains on injured reserve and will miss his 18th straight game against Florida on Monday. However, he appears to be progressing toward a return to the lineup. McDonagh has collected three goals, six points, 15 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and eight hits through 15 appearances this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Re-ups with Bolts•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Moves to IR•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Set to miss time•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Leaves Saturday's game•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Five points in first seven games•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Three points in last five games•