default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

McDonagh (undisclosed) is day-to-day, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports Monday.

McDonagh remains on injured reserve and will miss his 18th straight game against Florida on Monday. However, he appears to be progressing toward a return to the lineup. McDonagh has collected three goals, six points, 15 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and eight hits through 15 appearances this season.

More News