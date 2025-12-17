McDonagh (undisclosed) told reporters, "We'll see," when asked if he would be ready to play against Los Angeles on Thursday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

McDonagh has been on the shelf since Nov. 8 versus the Capitals, a stretch of 18 games on injured reserve due to his undisclosed injury. Prior to his absence, the veteran blueliner was struggling offensively with just one point in his last eight outings. If McDonagh is cleared to play Thursday, it would likely come at the expense of Declan Carlile or Steve Santini.