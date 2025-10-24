McDonagh scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 loss to Chicago on Thursday.

McDonagh has three points, including two goals, in his last two games, and he has put up five points (three goals, two assists) in seven games this season. The 36-year-old defender isn't a really an offensive force, even if he does have three 40-plus point seasons under his belt. McDonagh's last big season was 2018-19. This run won't last, but take advantage while it does.