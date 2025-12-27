McDonagh (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Saturday's tilt in Florida, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

McDonagh re-aggravated his previous injury that kept him out of the lineup for 18 games, before he returned Dec. 18. McDonagh has four goals and four assists through 18 games this season. The Lightning recalled Steve Santini from AHL Syracuse and he should enter the lineup in place of McDonagh.