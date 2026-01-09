Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Not traveling with team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDonagh (undisclosed) will not travel with the team during its upcoming five-game road trip that begins Saturday in Philadelphia, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
McDonagh has already missed the last six games after aggravating the undisclosed injury that cost him 18 games earlier in the season. The defenseman has four goals and eight points across 18 appearances this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Surfaces on IR•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Not playing Saturday•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Goal scorer's goal for defender•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Taken off injured reserve•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Could return versus Kings•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Considered day-to-day•