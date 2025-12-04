Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Re-ups with Bolts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDonagh (undisclosed) agreed to terms on a three-year, $12.3 million contract extension with Tampa Bay on Thursday.
McDonagh -- who is currently on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury -- is on his second stint with the Lightning, having spent five seasons with the organization from 2017-2022. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran blueliner was chipping in well offensively with three goals and three helpers in 15 appearances. While McDonagh won't be much of a factor with the man advantage, he should still be capable of pushing for the 30-point threshold -- assuming he gets back into the lineup sooner rather than later.
