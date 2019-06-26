Luke Johnson: Not qualified by Chicago
Johnson didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Johnson wasn't going to be anything more than an organizational depth option for Chicago in 2019-20, so it makes sense for both parties to go their separate ways. He'll be seeking a two-way deal with a new organization once he hits free agency on July 1.
