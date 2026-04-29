Hayton (upper body) isn't expected to play Wednesday in Vegas, but he's now day-to-day, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Hayton was previously regarded as week-to-week, and he hasn't been in the lineup since March 24. The 25-year-old finished the regular season with 10 goals and 25 points in 67 appearances. He'll probably serve in a middle-six capacity once he's ready to return.