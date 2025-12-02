Tanev's point drought reached 22 games in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Tanev has racked up 44 hits but has just 11 shots on net and a minus-9 rating in that span. The 33-year-old winger's reputation as a strong defensive forward is often enough to keep him in the lineup, but the lack of offense is becoming glaring for a Mammoth team that's lost four straight games. Even if Tanev can avoid getting scratched, his fourth-line role should keep most fantasy managers away.