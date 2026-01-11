Simashev logged three assists in AHL Tucson's 5-4 overtime win over Iowa on Saturday.

Simashev has maintained a point-per-game pace since he went down to the AHL, and this was his second three-assist effort. He has four goals and 10 helpers over 14 outings, while adding a plus-4 rating and 34 shots on net. Simashev has a promising future, but a little developmental time at Tucson is working wonders for the blueliner's production and confidence.