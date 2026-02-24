site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mammoths-dmitri-simashev-summoned-from-ahl | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Mammoth's Dmitri Simashev: Summoned from AHL
•
1 min read
Simashev was recalled from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.
Simashev has split time between the NHL and AHL this season. He has one assist in 24 appearances with the big club in 2025-26 while notching seven goals and 25 points in 27 minor-league outings.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
Chelena Goldman
• 3 min read
Janet Eagleson
• 6 min read
Anthony Winker
• 6 min read
Jon Litterine
• 6 min read