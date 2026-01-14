McBain scored a goal on seven shots, dished two assists, added two PIM, doled out three hits and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

McBain hadn't logged a multi-point effort since Dec. 3 versus the Ducks. The 26-year-old set up both of Dylan Guenther's goals in the second period before scoring one of his own in the third. McBain is now at six goals, 68 shots on net, 159 hits, 33 blocked shots, 45 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 47 contests. If McBain and Guenther stick together alongside Michael Carcone, that trio could emerge as an energy line with scoring potential for the Mammoth.