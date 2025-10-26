Marino scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

After helping to set up first-period tallies by Logan Cooley and Nick Schmaltz, Marino potted his first goal of the season into an empty net to cap the victory. The veteran blueliner has never produced more than 26 points in a season and he had just two assists in the first eight contests of 2025-26, but Utah's surging offense is capable of putting anyone in the spotlight for a game or two.