Cooley (lower body) skated in a non-contact jersey during Monday's practice, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Bagley noted that Monday marked the first time Cooley has participated in any drills at practice. Regarding Cooley's recovery, head coach Andre Tourigny said, "He's not there yet. He needs a little bit more time to heal and to get stronger but we're happy with the progression." The 21-year-old Cooley remains on injured reserve and likely won't be back in the lineup until after the 2026 Winter Olympics.