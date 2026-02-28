Cooley scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Cooley has a goal and an assist over two games since he returned from a long-term lower-body injury. He's up to 15 goals, 25 points, 35 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 31 appearances. Cooley's a big player for the Mammoth to get back for the stretch run as they look to maintain their hold on a wild-card spot.