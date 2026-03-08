Mammoth's Mikhail Sergachev: Not quite ready after all
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sergachev (lower body) was a late scratch for Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Sergachev was listed as available on the Mammoth's initial pregame roster, but he was scratched late. Nick DeSimone will draw into the lineup and Sean Durzi will maintain a top-four role for one more game. Given how close he was to playing Saturday, Sergachev should be considered a game-time decision for Monday in Chicago.
