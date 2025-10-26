Sergachev notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-2 win over Minnesota.

The 27-year-old blueliner had a hand in tallies by Logan Colley in the first period and JJ Peterka in the third. Sergachev has had a strong start to 2025-26, collecting a goal and seven points in nine games with 19 blocked shots, 15 shots on net, 10 PIM and a plus-6 rating.