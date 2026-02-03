Schmaltz recorded a hat trick and added a power-play assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Schmaltz had gone pointless in his previous two games but delivered an impressive performance in this blowout win. This was his second hat trick of the season, as the previous came in a 6-3 win over the Sharks on Oct. 17, and it boosted his tally to 22 goals on the season. Schmaltz ranks second in the team in goals (22) and points (51) behind Dylan Guenther and Clayton Keller, respectively.