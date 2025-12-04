Durzi logged an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Ducks.

The helper was Durzi's first point in five games since he recovered from an upper-body injury that cost him six weeks. The 27-year-old blueliner has two helpers, 10 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-4 rating over seven appearances this season. While his numbers aren't all that great, Durzi is still seeing top-four usage and time on the second power-play unit.