Durzi (upper body) is questionable to return to Tuesday's game versus the Blues.

Assuming Durzi doesn't get back into the lineup, he can be considered day-to-day for the regular-season finale versus the Blues on Thursday. The Mammoth may opt to be cautious with the 27-year-old blueliner, though they'll likely still be playing for seeding Thursday. If Durzi misses that game, Nick DeSimone or Dmitri Simashev will get into the lineup.