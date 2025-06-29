Iginla (hip) could be cleared for contact in about a month, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports Sunday.

Iginla appeared in only 21 regular-season games for WHL Kelowna in 2024-25 while notching 14 goals and 32 points. He had surgery on his right hip in December and underwent a procedure on his left hip in January. Iginla will participate in Utah's development camp, which runs from June 29 to July 3, but it will probably be in a limited capacity. However, he could be ready to go all out at training camp in the fall.