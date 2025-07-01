default-cbs-image
Iginla (hip) is participating in the Mammoth's development camp without limitations, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports Tuesday.

Iginla was expected to be cleared about a month into the 2025 postseason, and it seems like that is the case. The 18-year-old center could be in the mix for a roster spot during training camp, but he's far from a lock for the Opening Night roster. One option for Iginla would be to play up to the nine-game limit before he is returned to WHL Kelowna for the rest of the 2025-26 campaign.

