Matthews scored his 37th goal on five shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.
Matthews gave the Maple Leafs a third-period lead with his tally, but they squandered that advantage late in regulation before falling in overtime. The goal stretched Matthews' point streak to seven games. He has six goals, five assists and 41 shots on goal during the streak.
