Matthews scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 7-2 victory over the Penguins.

It was his first goal in three games since returning from a lower-body injury; he missed five games from Nov. 13-22. Matthews has a modest two-game scoring streak (one goal, two assists) on the go. He's scoring at a 40-goal pace, but he'll need to increase his output to hit that plateau. Overall, Matthews has 17 points, including 10 games, and 75 shots in 20 games this season.