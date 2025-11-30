default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Matthews scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 7-2 victory over the Penguins.

It was his first goal in three games since returning from a lower-body injury; he missed five games from Nov. 13-22. Matthews has a modest two-game scoring streak (one goal, two assists) on the go. He's scoring at a 40-goal pace, but he'll need to increase his output to hit that plateau. Overall, Matthews has 17 points, including 10 games, and 75 shots in 20 games this season.

More News