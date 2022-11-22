Matthews scored a goal during Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the visiting Islanders.

Matthews gave the Maple Leafs their lone lead Monday. The 25-year-old center deflected in a shot from the point by Timothy Liljegren, handing the Maple Leafs a 2-1, second-period advantage. Matthews, who added three shots and two blocks against the Islanders, extended his current point streak to five games (three goals, four assists).