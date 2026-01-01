Matthews (lower body) will return to action Thursday versus Winnipeg, per Dave McCarthy of NHL.com.

Matthews missed one game with the injury. He will center Matthew Knies and Max Domi on the top line, as well as the first power play. Matthews has slumped this season with 15 goals and 12 assists in 33 appearances, his first season since his rookie season in 2016-17, in which he has averaged less than a point a game.