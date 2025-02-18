Matthews (upper body) is expected to play in Thursday's 4 Nations Face-Off matchup versus Canada, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Matthews sat out Monday's 2-1 loss to Sweden but will return to a top-six role and a spot on the first power-play unit versus Canada on Thursday. He has one assist and two shots on goal over two outings in the tournament.
