Matthews (undisclosed) won't be available for Team USA against Sweden on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

While Matthews won't suit up Monday, Friedman notes that the superstar center will play in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off against Canada on Thursday. The Americans will roll with 11 forwards and seven blueliners against the Swedes.

