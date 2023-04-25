Matthews netted two goals in the Maple Leafs' 5-4 overtime victory over Tampa Bay in Game 4 on Monday.
With Toronto down 4-1 heading into the third period, Matthews took matters into his own hands. The star forward provided back-to-back goals midway through the third period to spark the Leafs' eventual comeback by narrowing the Lightning's lead to 4-3. Matthews is up to three goals and seven points in four playoff games this year. He's also been held off the scoresheet only once over his last seven outings.
