Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Trending in right direction
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matthews (lower body) hasn't been ruled out against the Jackets on Wednesday after head coach Craig Berube told reporters, "I'll probably know tomorrow if they're available Wednesday," per Mark Masters of TSN.
It's far from a confirmation that Matthews will face Columbus, but it's a step in the right direction. It seems Tuesday's practice session will be critical for the world-class center in determining his availability. Whenever Matthews does return, he will reclaim his first-line role and spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.
