Matthews scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to New Jersey on Thursday.

He's on a three-game, five-point streak (two goals, three assists) and appears to be waking from his scoring slumber. Matthews took a pass from Michael Bunting deep in front of the net and tapped it in on the power play to put the Leafs up 1-0 at 15:15 of the first. It was his eighth goal of the season and sixth on the power play. Matthews hasn't scored at the same rate that he did last season and coach Sheldon Keefe split him and Mitch Marner at even-strength earlier this week, putting the center with Bunting and William Nylander. The move has sparked the Leafs five-on-five, so it could last for a while. Fantasy managers should have no worries about Matthews at this point -- he can produce with any line mates.