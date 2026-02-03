McMann scored an empty-net goal and added two hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

McMann has gotten on the scoresheet in five of the last six games, totaling three goals and three helpers in that span. He put the cherry on top of Monday's win in Calgary. McMann has a good thing going on the top line, which is where he's typically been most productive over the last couple of years. He's produced 18 goals, 31 points, 111 shots on net, 122 hits and 30 PIM through 55 outings this season.