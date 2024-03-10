McMann scored a goal in a 3-2 win over the Canadiens on Saturday.

The AHL sniper notched his 10th goal of the season, firing a sharp shot past Samuel Montembeault's blocker on a second-period 2-on-1. It was McMann's first goal in nine games after piling up seven goals and three assists in a six-game span that started in mid-February. He has stepped up in a middle-six role with the Maple Leafs and can clearly do more if given the opportunity. McMann could be a sneaky fantasy play if he gets bumped up the lineup.