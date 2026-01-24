Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Lights lamp in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMann scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
McMann continues to chip in occasional offense regardless of his place in the lineup. He was on the top line Friday, logging 17:19 of ice time. He has four goals over his last 10 outings, though he doesn't have an assist in that span. The 29-year-old forward has produced 16 goals, 26 points, 100 shots, 109 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 50 contests this season.
