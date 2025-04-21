McMann recorded an assist, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Senators in Game 1.
McMann helped out on a Morgan Rielly tally in the third period. The 28-year-old McMann opened the playoffs in a third-line role, which may make it difficult for him to put up steady offense, though he adds plenty of physicality. He had a career-best 20 goals and 34 points while adding 169 shots, 136 hits and a plus-12 rating over 74 regular-season outings, though he was limited to just one helper over his previous 11 games.
