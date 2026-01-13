McMann scored a goal on six shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

McMann has slipped back into a fourth-line role, though he still saw 18:06 of ice time after Nicholas Robertson (lower body) exited early. The 29-year-old McMann's versatility is a gift and a curse -- he can play all over the lineup, but there's no top-six spot for him when the team is mostly healthy. He's on a heater with six goals and 10 points over his last 12 outings, giving him 14 goals, 24 points, 90 shots on net, 94 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 44 contests this season.