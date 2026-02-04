McMann scored an empty-net goal on five shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

For the second game in a row, McMann found the empty net to seal a win. This goal gave him seven points over his last seven outings. The 29-year-old winger continues to carry multi-category appeal with 19 goals, 32 points, 116 shots on net, 126 hits, 30 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 56 contests this season. McMann's fantasy value is boosted as long as he stays on the top line, though this was the Maple Leafs' last game before the Olympic break.