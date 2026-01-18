McMann scored a goal on two shots, added four hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

McMann continues to bounce around the lineup, but it's working for him. He's scored four goals and added three assists over his last 10 outings despite the frequent changes in linemates. McMann is up to 15 goals, 25 points, 95 shots on net, 104 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 47 appearances.