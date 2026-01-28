Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann: Three-game, four-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMann had a goal, an assist and two hits in a 7-4 loss to the Sabres on Tuesday.
McMann is on a modest three-game, four-point streak (two goals, two assists) with 11 shots and seven hits. His deployment on the top line is the sole reason for his fantasy success. Don't get us wrong -- he's talented enough, but playing with Auston Matthews is like manna from the heavens..
