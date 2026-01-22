Carlo (undisclosed) could miss some time as the Maple Leafs fear that he could have tweaked something, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Carlo may have been hurt Wednesday when the Leafs played Detroit. The defenseman returned to action Jan. 6 after missing 23 games with an ankle injury. Carlo had two assists in nine games since his return, averaging 19:14 of ice time. Consider him day-to-day at this time.