Head coach Craig Berube said Tuesday that Carlo (lower body) will miss extended time, per Mark Masters of TSN.

According to Luke Fox of Sportsnet, Berube also relayed that Carlo will probably need surgery to address his lower-body issue. The right-shot blueliner hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 13, and he'll now be unavailable for the foreseeable future. Troy Stecher should play more regularly due to Carlo's absence.