Timmins (upper body) was acquired by Toronto on Wednesday from Arizona in exchange for Curtis Douglas, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Timmins hasn't played in the NHL since Oct. 15 because of the injury. However, he was sent to AHL Tucson on Nov. 8 for a conditioning stint. He has three assists and 12 PIM in six AHL contests. Toronto is missing defensemen T.J. Brodie (oblique), Carl Dahlstrom (shoulder), Jake Muzzin (cervical spine) and Morgan Rielly (knee), so if Timmins is ready to return, then he has an opportunity to play a big role with the Maple Leafs.