Timmins notched a pair of power-play assists and two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Timmins only got into eight games for the Coyotes between last season and this one before he was dealt to the Maple Leafs in November. He's been an instant success for Toronto, picking up eight helpers (three on the power play) over the last 10 games while handling a regular bottom-four role. Timmins has set a new career high in points with that production, though he could lose his everyday place in the lineup once Rasmus Sandin (neck) returns from injured reserve.