Mermis was placed on waivers by the Maple Leafs, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports Sunday.

Mermis will likely begin the season with AHL Toronto, where he had seven assists in 32 appearances last season. The 31-year-old did get into three games with the Maple Leafs last season, picking up one assist, but will likely need an injury to the current defense group to add to that total this season.