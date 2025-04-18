Mermis notched an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

The Maple Leafs built in some rest for their top players by leaning on the depth guys in this contest. That led to Mermis setting up Scott Laughton in overtime for the game-winning goal. It was Mermis' first point over four NHL outings between Toronto and Utah this season. Once Oliver Ekman-Larsson (upper body) and Jake McCabe (upper body) are back, Mermis will likely retreat to the press box as an emergency depth option on defense.