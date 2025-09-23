Hildeby will draw the start for Tuesday's home preseason game versus the Senators, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Hildeby is not slated to play the full game, as Artur Akhtyamov is expected to get some work as well. Joseph Woll (personal) will be away from the team indefinitely, so Hildeby might start the 2025-26 season as the No. 2 option behind Anthony Stolarz for the duration of Woll's absence. Hildeby signed a three-year, $2.525 million contract earlier this month.